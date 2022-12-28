Man booked for dowry demand

Phagwara, December 27
The Nakodar city police have booked Rahul Sharma, a resident of New Aman Nagar, Ludhiana, in connection with a case of dowry harassment.
Complainant Bharti Sharma, a resident of the Garden Colony, Nakodar, had filed a complaint with the police alleging that her husband had been harassing her for dowry since they had got married in September 2017. Station House Officer Labh Singh said a case has been registered against the accysed under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC, following an inquiry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore
Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...
Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup
Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...
4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu
7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...
India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources
Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...
PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'
Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother