Man booked for dowry demand

Phagwara, December 27

The Nakodar city police have booked Rahul Sharma, a resident of New Aman Nagar, Ludhiana, in connection with a case of dowry harassment.

Complainant Bharti Sharma, a resident of the Garden Colony, Nakodar, had filed a complaint with the police alleging that her husband had been harassing her for dowry since they had got married in September 2017. Station House Officer Labh Singh said a case has been registered against the accysed under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC, following an inquiry.

