Man booked for harassing wife, seeking dowry

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, December 13

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked Satvir Singh, a resident of Kang Sahibu, in a dowry harassment case. His wife Manprit Kaur had filed a complaint with the police claiming that Satvir had been harassing her to get more money from her in dowry. Kaur has also accused him of assaulting her.

Investigating officer Janak Raj said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 498-A and 406 of the Indian Penal Code following an inquiry. No arrest has been made yet.