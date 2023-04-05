Man booked for harassing woman

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 4

The district police have booked a resident of Kapurthala for allegedly harassing a woman using her fake social media profile. The woman from Aur, Nawanshahr, is married and has two children. In her complaint to the police, the victim said she had been married for the last 10 years, and her husband lives in Dubai.

“One day I received a call from an unknown number, and I cut the call saying it was a wrong number. But he kept on calling me again and again. I told him that I was married and had two children, but he still didn’t listen to me. I then started chatting with him on WhatsApp. It went on for some days, but I stopped immediately when he started asking me for physical favours. I denied it and stopped attending to his calls. This enraged him and he made a fake FB profile of me and started sending obscene messages and pictures to my relatives by posing as me,” the woman alleged.

After the investigation, the police have registered a case under Sections 66 (D) and 67 (A) of the IT Act. As per information, the accused is yet to get arrested.

