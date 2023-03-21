Man booked for hurting religious sentiments

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 20

The Bilga police have booked a man on the charges of deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the accused had been identified as Ram Parkash, alias Pashi, a resident of Gumtali village.

Ram Lubhaya, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the Guru Ravi Dass Nau Jawan Sabha had installed ‘nishan sahib’ on panchayat common land.

He said in his complaint that the accused removed the nishan sahib on March 15 night and took it into his house and thus disrespected the nishan sahib. The IO aid a case under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused.