Man booked for illegal sand mining

Amritsar, October 12
The police have booked a man for involvement in sand mining here today.
The accused, Mukhtiar Singh, is a resident of Khanwal in Ajnala. Jagatpreet Singh, Mining Inspector, alleged that upon his visit to Khanwal, he found signs of digging. There were no equipment on the spot, but there was a large pit, a hint of illegal sand mining. A case under has been registered under Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Mineral Act, 1957. No arrest has been yet.
