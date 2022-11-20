Man booked for illegal sand mining, vehicle impounded

Shahkot, Novermber 19
The Shahkot police have booked Parmindar Singh — a resident of Kotla Suraj Mall village — for illegal sand mining. Rohit Singh, the Mining Inspector of Shahkot and Nakodar told the police that the accused was waylaid at a naka, but he managed to flee, leaving behind a tractor-trolley loaded with sand. Investigating Officer Salindar Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Punjab Mining and Minerals Act. His tractor-trolley has also been impounded.
