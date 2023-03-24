Man booked for rape, blackmail

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: On a complaint lodged by a woman from village Pandori, the Satnampura police have registered a case under Section 376, 328 and 506, IPC, against a Bhargo Camp resident, Sanjay Kumar, on the charge of raping and blackmailing the complainant. The victim told the police that she along with the accused, a friend, went to Law Gate, Phagwara, where the accused gave her coke laced with intoxicants and then clicked her objectionable photos. When she regained her consciousness, the accused showed her the photos and raped her by threatening to make these photos viral. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Woman raped in Banga

Nawanshahr: A married woman was allegedly raped in Banga on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Anil. As per the FIR, the woman had gone to her parent’s place on March 3, where the incident happened. She was going to the market at around 8 in the evening when the accused grabbed her, took her inside his home and raped her. A case has been registered under Sections 376, 354, 323, 342 and 506 of the IPC.