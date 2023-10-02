Man booked for seeking dowry, harassing wife

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 1

A man from Jalandhar was booked for allegedly demanding dowry and mentally harassing his wife. In her statement to the police, the woman, who belongs to Sadar Nawanshahr, alleged that her husband used to beat her.

She claimed that her husband started harassing her for dowry sometimes after their marriage. “He would abuse me and torture me. My husband also demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from my parents’ family because he wanted to go to Manila. My parents gave him money. When he reached Manila, he asked me to go to my house and never come back,” the woman said.

“I went to my parents’ home. We got into an agreement with my in-laws that they would allow me to stay with them. When I went there, they didn’t allow me to enter the house. I have been staying at my parents’ house for the past one year,” she claimed in her statement. A case has been registered against the suspect.

