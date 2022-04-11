Man booked for sexual assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have registered a case against a villager identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of village Nangal in Phagwara Sub Division under section 34/354A/323 of the IPC on the charges of outraging neighbourhood woman’s modesty in the village on Saturday. The accused was having a bad eye on the victim for a long time, the police said. The accused suddenly went to the victim’s house and sexually assaulted her when her husband came to save her the accused attacked both and managed to escape. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Fake travel agent booked

Phagwara:On a complaint lodged by one Manjit Singh, a resident of New Mansa Devi Nagar, Phagwara, the police have booked a fake travel agent identified as Maninder Singh, a resident of Mahal village, Phillaur, on the charge of duping the complainant of akhs of rupees on the pretext of sending and settling him abroad. A case under Sections 420/406 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who is still at large. OC

2-kg ganja seized, couple arrested

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested a husband-wife duo drug peddlers under the NDPS Act and seized 2 kg of gaanja, 2 gm of heroin, eight bottles of intoxicants, and cash worth Rs5,900 from their possession on Saturday. The accused were identified as Manak and his wife Rajni, both residents of Industrial Area locality, Phagwara. Both drug peddlers were nabbed at a checkpoint, the police said. In another case, the police arrested a woman drug peddler identified as Sonia resident of Nawanshahar, and seized 1,290 intoxicating tablets and 10 injections from her possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Man held for mining sand

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager on the charge of illegal sand mining. The investigating officer (IO) Pargat Singh said the accused has been identified as Balkar Singh, a resident of Mandala Chhana village. The IO said the police was on patrolling near Gatta Mundi Kassu village and intercepted a tractor-trolley carrying sand and driver tried to flee but was arrested after a chase. The IO said a case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 (Theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused and tractor-trolley has been impounded.OC

Sale of illicit liquor: 1 held

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a local resident on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The investigating officer Harbhajan Lal said 10 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused identified as Hanny Verma a resident of Mohalla Baghwala Shahkot. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused who was released on bail.