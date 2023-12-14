Man booked for sheltering two criminals

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 13

The Shahkot police have booked a person on the charge of giving shelter to criminals. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Bhajan Singh, a resident of Bau Pur village.

The IO said the suspect gave shelter to two criminals, identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Jass, and Varinder Singh, residents of a village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station, in his house. They were wanted in a case of attempt to murder and firing.

The IO said a case under Sections 212 and 216 had been registered against the suspects.

