Man booked for sheltering two criminals

Phagwara, December 13
The Shahkot police have booked a person on the charge of giving shelter to criminals. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Bhajan Singh, a resident of Bau Pur village.
The IO said the suspect gave shelter to two criminals, identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Jass, and Varinder Singh, residents of a village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station, in his house. They were wanted in a case of attempt to murder and firing.
The IO said a case under Sections 212 and 216 had been registered against the suspects.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...