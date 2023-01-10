Man booked on assault charge

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have booked a local resident on the charge of assaulting another man. Investigating officer (IO) Kulwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Gagan Deep¸ a resident of Mohalla Kotla. Baljindar Singh, a resident of the same locality, had complained to the police that Gagan had assaulted him on January 5, leaving him injured. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 324 of the IPC. OC
Travel agent held for fraud
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a travel agent on the charge of duping a villager of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Shahkot DSP Gurpreet Singh has identified the accused as Harpal Singh, a resident of Lalle village. Mandhala Chhana village resident Kulwindar Singh had complained to the police that even though he had paid Rs 7 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration to Europe, he could not move overseas. Moreover, the agent did not even return his money. The DSP has said that a case has been registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act in this regard. oc
Attempt to loot money from ATM
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified persons over an unsuccessful attempt to loot money from an unguarded ATM at the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) branch, situated on Shankar Road near the bus stand, on Saturday night. Bank manager Nikita Sekhawat has complained to the police that the unidentified suspects had broken into the ATM shutter and damaged the CCTV cameras installed there, but they failed to break open the machine. Investigating officer Kulwindar Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 457, 380, 511 and 427 of the IPC in this regard.
