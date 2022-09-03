Man booked on kidnap charge

Phagwara, September 2
The Lohian Khas police have booked a man on the charge of kidnapping a minor.
Investigating officer (IO) Sawindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Varindar Pal Singh, alias Vicki, a resident of Mannak village. Israel Ansari, a Nepali resident and presently living at Kara Ram Singh complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his minor daughter by inducing her. The IO said a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC had been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.
