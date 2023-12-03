Man booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a person on the charge of raping a minor girl. Investigating officer (IO) Santosh Ranni said the suspect had been identified as Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Ladharr village. The victim complained to the police that the suspect forcibly raped her in June 2023. He threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The IO said a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act -2012 had been registered against the suspect. No arrest has been made so far. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding person. OC

AC stolen from Sewa Kendra

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing an air conditioner (AC) from a Sewa Kendra. The office of the Shahkot sub-divisional magistrate complained to the police that thieves barged into Sewa Kendra at Billi Warraich village on November 13 and stole the air-conditioner installed there. Investigating officer Som Nath said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Biker flees with NRI’s purse

Phagwara: An unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched a purse containing cash, gold and ATM and credit cards from an NRI woman. The incident took place near the City police station on the Phagwara-Banga road on Friday night. The victim’s husband, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Mehli village, said he, along with his wife, came from Australia a few days ago. They came to a market in Phagwara for shopping. Though the police have been informed about the incident, FIR is yet to be registered. OC

Amritsar Woman duped of Rs 1.50L

Amritsar: Navneet Kaur (40) of Mehsampura village was duped of Rs 1.50 lakh by unknown swindlers in an online fraud. The fraudsters called the victim posing as her relative from a foreign country. The victim transferred the amount into the account of fraudsters. The incident occurred in August last year, but a case was registered on Friday after a probe. Navneet told the police that on August 25, she got a call from an unknown person on her WhatsApp number, who introduced himself as her relative Mandeep Singh. She said the suspect told her that his friend’s mother was ill and he needed money. The victim said she transferred Rs 1.5 lakh to suspect’s bank account. A case has been registered.

#Nakodar #Phagwara