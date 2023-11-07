Man brews illicit liquor, arrested

Phagwara, November 6
The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of selling and brewing illicit country-made liquor.
Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Prema, a resident of Sarang Wal village. As many as 10 bottles of hooch, 320 litres of lahan, utensils used for brewing and drug money worth Rs 785 were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered .
