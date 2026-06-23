DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man burnt to death as moving car catches fire in Jalandhar

Man burnt to death as moving car catches fire in Jalandhar

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:12 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The burnt car in Jalandhar on Tuesday.
Advertisement

A man was burnt alive as the car in which he was travelling caught fire near Pholriwal village here on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Seeing the vehicle in flames, villagers tried to rescue the victim but were unsuccessful as the car was locked from inside. They immediately informed the police and the fire brigade.

Advertisement

Teams from Sadar police station reached the spot and records of the car online. The police said the car was registered in the name of Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Chakoke village in Nadala, Kapurthala.

Advertisement

Upon investigation, it was found that he had sold off the vehicle. Sadar police station SHO Sanjeev Kumar said the preliminary investigation suggested that the fire started due to the explosion of a body spray can.

Due to the explosion, the victim, Parbhat Singh, lost control over the car and hit a pole before it caught fire. Since the car was locked from inside, the driver could not be rescued.

Advertisement

The SHO said the body was severely burnt, making identification difficult. “Through the car agency, we got to know that the driver was a 30-year-old dairy owner of Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar. His family has been contacted for completing all formalities,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts