Man burnt to death as moving car catches fire in Jalandhar

A man was burnt alive as the car in which he was travelling caught fire near Pholriwal village here on Tuesday morning.

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Seeing the vehicle in flames, villagers tried to rescue the victim but were unsuccessful as the car was locked from inside. They immediately informed the police and the fire brigade.

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Teams from Sadar police station reached the spot and records of the car online. The police said the car was registered in the name of Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Chakoke village in Nadala, Kapurthala.

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Upon investigation, it was found that he had sold off the vehicle. Sadar police station SHO Sanjeev Kumar said the preliminary investigation suggested that the fire started due to the explosion of a body spray can.

Due to the explosion, the victim, Parbhat Singh, lost control over the car and hit a pole before it caught fire. Since the car was locked from inside, the driver could not be rescued.

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The SHO said the body was severely burnt, making identification difficult. “Through the car agency, we got to know that the driver was a 30-year-old dairy owner of Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar. His family has been contacted for completing all formalities,” he said.