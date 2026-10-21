Man, daughter arrested for duping Nakodar villager of Rs 20 lakh

The Nakodar police have arrested a father-daughter duo, travel agents, for duping a Nakodar villager of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of sending his family abroad.

Nakodar DSP Onkar Singh Brar said the accused have been identified as Gurdev Singh, alias Gogi, a resident of Bajuha Khurd village, and his daughter Sarabjit Kaur.

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DSP said Charanjit of Thabalke village had complained to Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that he had paid Rs 20 lakh to the accused for facilitating his family members' migration abroad, but the accused did not send them abroad, nor did they return his money.

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The DSP said a case under has been registered against the accused.