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Home / Jalandhar / Man, daughter die in road accident in Phagwara

Man, daughter die in road accident in Phagwara

Wife injured in the accident near Bhulla Rai Chowk

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:55 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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A damaged car at the accident site.
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A man and his six-year-old daughter died and his wife was injured in a road accident near Bhulla Rai Chowk here on Monday evening.

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Two cars and a truck were involved in a collision. Amid the confusion, Sukhbir Singh, who was riding a motorcycle, with wife and daughter on the pillion, became trapped in the accident. His motorcycle reportedly collided with the truck.

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All three were taken to Civil Hospital, where Sukhbir and his daughter were declared dead on arrival. His wife was referred to another medical facility.

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DSP Palwinder Singh reached the spot and started an investigation.

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