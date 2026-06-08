Man, daughter die in road accident in Phagwara

A man and his six-year-old daughter died and his wife was injured in a road accident near Bhulla Rai Chowk here on Monday evening.

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Two cars and a truck were involved in a collision. Amid the confusion, Sukhbir Singh, who was riding a motorcycle, with wife and daughter on the pillion, became trapped in the accident. His motorcycle reportedly collided with the truck.

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All three were taken to Civil Hospital, where Sukhbir and his daughter were declared dead on arrival. His wife was referred to another medical facility.

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DSP Palwinder Singh reached the spot and started an investigation.