Man dead, two brothers hurt in attack over minor argument

In a shocking incident late Monday night, a group of around five or six men attacked three brothers with sharp-edged weapons in the Suchi Pind area of Rama Mandi. One of the brothers Mandeep Singh succumbed to his injuries, while his brothers Mukesh Kumar and Pawan Kumar sustained serious wounds and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway.

The brutal attack took place around 9:45 pm. Initial investigations by the police suggest that the assault was the result of a minor argument with attackers.

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and recovered CCTV footage from the area. The body of the deceased has been sent to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, for post-mortem.

According to police sources, the attackers arrived in a black Scorpio. Mandeep Singh, who had gone out for a walk after dinner, had stopped by his brother Pawan at his shop, where the three brothers were sitting and chatting with their father Jairam. It was then that Prince, one of the accused, who was with his friends, approached a woman at a nearby dhaba, pretending to ask for directions.

As Mandeep stepped out of the shop, Prince and his accomplices launched a sudden and violent attack on him. When Mukesh and Pawan rushed to save their brother, they too were assaulted. Witnesses said the assailants fled the scene.

Locals immediately rushed the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared Mandeep dead. Jairam, the father, told the police that the number plate of the vehicle could not be noted due to poor visibility.

Rama Mandi police officials confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused and they are close to arrest the main accused.

They said multiple police teams have been formed to track the remaining suspects. The police said further investigation is underway.