Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 4

In a shocking incident that unfolded at the Bist Doab Canal in Basti Bawa Khel here this morning, a city-based man deliberately drove his Thar into the canal, demanding justice for late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The incident, which sent shockwaves through the local community, was reportedly driven by the man’s frustration over the delayed justice in the case of the late singer.

While speaking to the media, the vehicle owner explained his motives behind the act. He expressed his desire to have his voice heard by the media and the government, urging them to take swift action in the Moosewala case.

He said though over a year had passed since the singer’s tragic demise, his killers remained at large.

“In today’s act, I am representing the sentiments of Punjab’s youth who demand justice in the Moosewala case”, he stated.

However, the incident took an unexpected turn when children bathing in the canal found themselves close to the plunging vehicle as it splashed into the water. Reacting swiftly to the approaching Thar, they hurriedly moved away, ensuring their safety. Locals who had gathered at the spot alerted the police.

Subsequently, a JCB was rushed to the spot and the vehicle was brought out of the canal.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur of the Basti Bawa Khel police station said they took the vehicle into their custody and they were yet to identify its owner. He said by the time they reached the scene, the owner had fled the spot. However, efforts were on to nab him. They had initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

