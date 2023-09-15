Man desecrates holy book, booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

A Nurmahal-based man has been booked for desecrating a Gutka Sahib in an ongoing domestic feud with his mother. Identified as Amarpreet Singh, a resident of Sidhwan Hari Singh village, the suspect’s video has gone viral on social media in which he is seen trampling upon the Gutka Sahib in an act of vengeance against his mother, as she had been reading it.

He proceeds to set his mother’s personal belongings on fire in the open.

A case has been registered against the suspect at the Nurmahal police station. Nurmahal police station SHO Manjit Singh said, “The suspect insulted the Gutka Sahib during an ongoing dispute with his mother. He also set her belongings on fire. The Gutka Sahib, however, wasn’t burnt. The suspect possibly has some mental health issues. An FIR has been registered against him.”

