Man dies after being hit by speeding car

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 7

A devotee was killed on the spot when a speeding vehicle hit him near village Chak Hakim on the highway here on Monday evening.

He was crossing the road and was going to a religious place to pay obeisance, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kulwinder Singh (45). The police have registered a case and sent the body to local civil hospital for post-mortem examination.