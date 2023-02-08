Man dies after being hit by speeding car

Phagwara, February 7
A devotee was killed on the spot when a speeding vehicle hit him near village Chak Hakim on the highway here on Monday evening.
He was crossing the road and was going to a religious place to pay obeisance, police said.
The deceased was identified as Kulwinder Singh (45). The police have registered a case and sent the body to local civil hospital for post-mortem examination.
