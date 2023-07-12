Man dies as roof of house collapses

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 11

A 75-year-old man died after the roof of his house collapsed in Baddowal village of Hoshiarpur. Harjit Singh, son of Mahinder Singh, said he came home and had dinner with his father. Later, he slept in a separate room. When he woke up next morning, Harjit saw that the roof of the house had collapsed and his father had died.

#Hoshiarpur