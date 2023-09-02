Man dies, driver hurt as tipper falls into canal

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, September 1

A man died while another suffered injuries after a tipper fell into a canal near Zahidpur village on the Hajipur-Mukerian road.

According to information, tipper driver Manpreet Singh, along with Jagjit Singh, had gone to bring gravel in a tipper. While they were returning, Manpreet fell asleep while driving. As a result, the tipper went out of control and fell into the canal. Jagjit, a resident of Shahjahanpur, Raikot district, Jagraon, died, while the driver suffered injuries.