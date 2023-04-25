Man dies in mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 24

A motorcyclist was killed on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries when a bike which they were riding was hit by a speeding truck near Sugar Mills Chowk on the highway in Phagwara on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Ameen, a male staff nurse at the Civil Hospital was returning home after night duty along with another employee of the Civil Hospital. Kuldip sustained injuries and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Ameen was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The accident occurred when the truck driver lost control and hit two bikes one by one. Another motorcyclist, Ajay of village Khangooran, sustained critical injuries. He was first brought to Civil Hospital, Phagwara, but was referred to Jalandhar due to his critical condition.

Senior Medical Officer, Phagwara, Dr Lehmber Ram, while condoling the death of male staff nurse Ameen, said that adequate compensation and financial assistance would be given to his family as per rules.