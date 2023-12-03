Man dies, pillion rider hurt in road accident

Jalandhar, December 2
A biker died, while pillion rider suffered injuries in a road accident on the Kala Sanghian Road late last night.
The deceased has been identified as Sheenu Mehndi, while the pillion rider has been identified as Manoj, both from Bihar.
The mishap took place when the duo, who worked as labourers in the city, was en route to Jalandhar. Their bike lost balance after allegedly skidding on cow dung. As a result, they both collided with a wall after dragging for a considerable distance. Sheenu, who was to get married after 10 days, succumbed to the injuries.
Passers-by shifted them to a hospital. Manoj is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The body has been sent for the postmortem examination. Sheenu’s family members have been informed about the incident.
Bike skids on cow dung
Their bike lost balance after allegedly skidding on cow dung. As a result, they both collided with a wall after dragging for a considerable distance. Sheenu, who was to get married after 10 days, succumbed to the injuries.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress
Counting of votes under way for 199 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...