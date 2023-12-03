Man dies, pillion rider hurt in road accident

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 2

A biker died, while pillion rider suffered injuries in a road accident on the Kala Sanghian Road late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sheenu Mehndi, while the pillion rider has been identified as Manoj, both from Bihar.

The mishap took place when the duo, who worked as labourers in the city, was en route to Jalandhar. Their bike lost balance after allegedly skidding on cow dung. As a result, they both collided with a wall after dragging for a considerable distance. Sheenu, who was to get married after 10 days, succumbed to the injuries.

Passers-by shifted them to a hospital. Manoj is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The body has been sent for the postmortem examination. Sheenu’s family members have been informed about the incident.

