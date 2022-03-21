Man drowns after falling into pit

Hoshiarpur, March 20
In the case of the death of a farmer while trying to stop illegal mining, Mukerian police have registered a case, although no one has been named. Dhruv Singh, a resident of village Zahidpur, has lodged a complaint with the police. He told that he had gone with his father, Sudesh Kumar, to get fodder from the fields in the river area. Some people were seen indulged in illegal mining. When his father tried to stop them, the driver of the said machine pushed his father and he fell into a pit filled with water, due to which his father died of drowning. The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under Section 304 of the IPC. —
