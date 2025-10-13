DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man duped of ₹1.90 lakh over foreign dream

Man duped of ₹1.90 lakh over foreign dream

Case registered

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:19 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

On a complaint lodged by Inderjit Singh of village Jagpalpur near Phagwara, the police have registered a case against a fake travel agent Hira Lal of village Gahor near Goraya for allegedly duping a man of ₹1.90 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Inderjeet alleged that Heera Lal took ₹1.90 lakh from him with the assurance of arranging his travel abroad. However, after receiving the amount, the accused neither sent him abroad, nor returned the money, leading the complainant to approach the police for action.

Advertisement

Inderjeet stated that Heera Lal claimed to have connections to secure overseas employment and travel documents. When repeated requests for either the promised travel arrangement or a refund went unanswered, he decided to report the matter to the authorities.

Advertisement

DSP Bharat Bhushan said acting on his complaint, a case was registered and an inquiry was initiated The police said preliminary investigations have been launched to verify the allegations and collect evidence regarding the financial transaction and communications between the parties.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts