Man duped of Rs 10.51 lakh in cyber fraud

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:01 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
iStock
In a case of online fraud, the police have registered a case following a complaint of cyber cheating involving more than Rs 10.51 lakh.

The complaint was filed by Balwinder Singh of Mata Sheetla Mandir Colony near Khalwara Gate, Phagwara. The complainant alleged that he was targeted by an individual.

The accused persuaded the complainant to download an APK file on his mobile phone on the pretext of providing bank-related services. After gaining unauthorized access through the malicious application, the accused obtained sensitive banking information and carried out unauthorized online transactions.

The SSP said the authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to trace the digital trail, identify the perpetrators and recover the defrauded amount.

