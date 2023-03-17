 Man duped of Rs 2.5 lakh : The Tribune India

Man duped of Rs 2.5 lakh

Man duped of Rs 2.5 lakh


Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Dasuya police have registered a case against a travel agent for allegedly duping a man of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Baldev Singh told the police that Satwinder Singh had cheated him of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. After registering the case, the police have started further actiont. OC

Smuggler held with liquor

Hoshiarpur: The Chabbewal police have arrested a smuggler and seized 15K ml of liquor from him. The accused has been identified as Maili. A case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act. OC

Hoshiarpur sees two Covid cases

Hoshiarpur: The district on Thursday reported two positive Covid cases. Officiating Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar said 251 new samples with suspicious flu-like symptoms were taken today. Reports of 280 samples taken earlier were received, of which two were reported positive.

11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic

11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic

First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley ...

6 killed in major fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex

6 die in fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex

The 6 were found in an unconscious condition by firemen in a...

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: Sukhu govt's first budget today, new cess may be imposed

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: Sukhu govt's first budget today, new cess may be imposed

Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 5

Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 8; CM sets up probe panel

The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2...

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app


