Man duped of Rs 2.5 lakh

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Dasuya police have registered a case against a travel agent for allegedly duping a man of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Baldev Singh told the police that Satwinder Singh had cheated him of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. After registering the case, the police have started further actiont. OC

Smuggler held with liquor

Hoshiarpur: The Chabbewal police have arrested a smuggler and seized 15K ml of liquor from him. The accused has been identified as Maili. A case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act. OC

Hoshiarpur sees two Covid cases

Hoshiarpur: The district on Thursday reported two positive Covid cases. Officiating Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar said 251 new samples with suspicious flu-like symptoms were taken today. Reports of 280 samples taken earlier were received, of which two were reported positive.