Man duped of Rs 2L, 1 booked

Tribune News Service

Garhshankar: Chabbewal police on Tuesday registered a case against an unidentified person on the statement of Roshan Lal for duping him of Rs 2.20 lakh. Roshan Lal had complained to the SSP, Hoshiarpur. He said on May 20, he got a call on his mobile phone from an unidentified caller, who introduced himself as his relative calling from abroad and asked for his account number to deposit Rs 8 lakh in his account. After sometime, the same caller called again and told that he had deposited the amount in his account and asked him to transfer Rs 2.20 lakh back into the account number he gave to him. Roshan Lal credited the amount into the said account. Later, he checked that there was no amount deposited in his account. A case has been registered. OC

Rs 576.33 cr for 4 highway projects

Jalandhar: DC Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday said the district administration has initiated the disbursement of the awards for land acquired under Amritsar-Bathinda Greenfield Bypass project and appealed the land owners to contact Competent Authorities for Land Acquisition (CALAs) for compensation amount. Participating in a virtual review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary PWD Anurag Verma, the DC said in Jalandhar so far, the administration has already distributed the awards worth Rs 576.33 crore to the land owners under four highway projects — Delhi-Katra Expressway, Jalandhar Bypass, Amritsar-Bathinda Greenfield Bypass and widening of NH-70 and Adampur flyover. Thori asked the SDMs concerned to further expedite the disbursement and acquisition procedures to ensure these projects can be completed within deadline. TNS

Woman arrested with 40-gm heroin

Garhshankar: Garhshankar police on Tuesday registered a case by seizing 40-gram heroin from the possession of a woman riding a scooty. During a checking drive, ASI Kaushal Chandra signalled the woman to stop, but she tried to turn around her scooty. A police party managed to stop the woman. She was searched with the help of women police personnel and 40-gram heroin was seized from her. The accused was identified as Kirandeep, a resident of Denowal Khurd. Garhshankar police have arrested Kirandeep Kaur by registering a case under the NDPS Act against her. OC

23 get jobs at placement camp

Jalandhar: The district administration on Wednesday organised a placement camp at the BDPO office in Nakodar. As many as 36 youth appeared in the placement camp. The representatives of SIS Security interviewed the candidates and selected 23 applicants on the spot. Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said such placement camps have also been scheduled in the coming days during which hundreds of jobs would be offered to participants. On June 9, similar camp would be held in BDPO Office, Adampur, by SIS Security. The DC called upon the youth to contact on 90569-20100 for further information.