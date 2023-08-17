Man duped of Rs 3.90 lakh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by Hadiabad resident Rakesh Kumar, the Satnampura police have registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act against two Assam residents, Mahibul Khann and Amiran Nessa, on the charges of duping the complainant of Rs 3.90 lakh through cybercrime. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Bikers flee with woman’s earrings

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched gold earrings from a woman on the Nakodar Shankar road here yesterday. The incident took place when the victim, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, along with her husband, was going to Shankar village from Sar Pura village on a bike. Two unidentified miscreants attacked the couple with a sharp weapon and snatched earrings from the woman. The couple fell on the road and suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to the Shankar Civil Hospital. Investigating officer and Shankar police post in-charge Lovleen Kumar said the victim’s statement would be recorded after recovery. A case had been registered on a statement of Gurmail Singh, a resident of Dherain village and husband of the victim.

