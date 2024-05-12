Man duped of Rs 4L in online fraud, 9 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 11

On a complaint lodged by Deepali Sood, a resident of Guru Nanakpura, Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC against nine persons on the charge of duping Rs 4,21,000 by fraudulently transferring the amount online from the bank account.

The accused were identified as Niranjan Ram, Hasami Bano, Aamreen, Virash, Sohil, Munish, Narinder, Gurwinder and Hariom. No arrest has been made so far.

