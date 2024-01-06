Man duped of Rs 5.4 L by caller posing as kin

Jalandhar, January 5
An unidentified man has been booked by the Nawanshahr police for duping a man of Rs 5,40,000. Sohan Singh of Nawanshahr Sadar told the police that he received a call from an unknown person who identified himself as his relative and inquired about his family.
“The caller told me that he needed Rs 2,20,000 which I transferred to the bank account mentioned by him. He then called me again and demanded Rs 3,20,000 which I again gave him,” Sohan said. He said the man again demanded money. “I got suspicious and checked details of the account and found that it was in someone else’s name,” Sohan said. A case has been registered.
