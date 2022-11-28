Man duped of Rs 6.5 lakh on pretext of job

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 27

The Dasuya police have registered a case against three persons — Kamaldeep Singh, Indrajeet Singh and Ankush Verma on the charge of cheating a Dasuya man out of Rs 6.5 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job in the railways.

The complainant alleged that Kamaldeep had told him that he was a well-connected man who could get the former a job in the railways. The accused allegedly demanded an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh in exchange for a job. After that, Indrajeet Singh allegedly took an amount of Rs 25,000 from the complainant on the pretext of facilitating a medical examination for him.

Besides, an amount of Rs 1,75,000 was also deposited in Ankush’s account. However, the complainant never got the job.