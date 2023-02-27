Man duped of Rs 7.5L, 3 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked three migrants on the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. IO Raman Deep Kumar said the suspects have been identified as Sita Devi, Madhu Kumari and Surindra Ram, all residents of Bihar’s East Champaran district. Parshotam Lal of Sagar Pur village had complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that the one of the suspects had introduced himself as his relative settled in Portugal and duped him of Rs 7.50 lakh. The IO said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act had been registered against the suspects and further investigation was on. OC

One booked for abetting suicide

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a person on the charge of abetting his wife’s suicide. IO Jugraj Singh said the suspect has been identified as Lakhvir Singh of Sagar Pur village. Jaswindar Kaur of Malu Wal village, had complained to the police that her sister Rajwindar Kaur’s marriage was solemnised with Lakhvir 15 years ago. She alleged that Lakhvir would harass her sister and threaten to kill her. The complainant said when she came to Sagar Pur village on February 24 at the request of Rajwindar, she found her hanging from a ceiling fan in her house. The complainant alleged that her sister had committed suicide because of harassment at the hands of her husband. The IO said a case under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code had been registered against Lakhvir. OC

Man mowed down by vehicle

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked the unidentified driver of a vehicle on the charge of causing death by negligence. Rajindar, a resident of Kang Sahibu village, complained to the police that an unidentified vehicle driver had hit his father Rajinder and killed him. IO Janak Raj said a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified driver. OC

1,400 kg of raw liquor destroyed

Phagwara: The Bilga police destroyed 1,400 kg of lahan (raw liquor) found on the banks of the Sutlej. Investigating officer (IO) Sarup Singh said the police and excise team had found 1,400 kg of lahan stored in five drums and seven pits inside the river bandh near Bhode village. The entire quantity of the liquor was later destroyed.