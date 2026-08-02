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Home / Jalandhar / Man duped of Rs 3.21L in online investment fraud

Man duped of Rs 3.21L in online investment fraud

No accused has been named in the FIR so far

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:34 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The Cyber Crime Police have registered a case following an investigation into an alleged online fraud in which a man was duped of Rs 3.21 lakh on the pretext of making an investment. However, no accused has been named in the FIR so far.

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According to the police, Uma Shankar, a resident of Ajjowal, filed a complaint alleging that an unidentified caller contacted him over the phone and lured him with promises of lucrative investment opportunities. The caller allegedly defrauded him of Rs 3,21,788.

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The complaint was investigated by Inspector Jaipal Singh. Based on the inquiry report, a case was registered on the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police. Further investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to identify and trace the accused.

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