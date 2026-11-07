Man duped of Rs 3.4 lakh

Phagwara: The Jalandhar (Rural) Cyber Crime police station have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of duping a man of Rs 3.4 lakh. Avtar Singh, a resident of Mundi Chohlian village under the Lohian Khas police station, complained to the police that the accused duped him online of Rs 3.04 lakh. Investigating Officer Nirmal Singh said a case under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the BNS was registered against the accused after an inquiry.

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One dead in bike-cattle collision

Phagwara: A villager died after his motorcycle collided with stray cattle. Nakodar City SHO Harmindar Singh said the deceased was identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Haripur village. Gurwindar Kumar, a resident of the same village, told the police that the deceased was returning home when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle on Nakodar-Jalandhar Road and he died on the spot. The SHO said acting under Section 194 of the BNSS the body of the deceased was handed over the family after conducting an autopsy.

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5 booked for assaulting villager

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked five persons on the charge of assaulting a Moga village resident. Investigating officer (IO) Parjindar Kaur said the accused were identified as Chhabi of Udhowal village under the Mehatpur police station; Kamal Baba of Gehlarran village; Akash and Arsh, both residents of Shahkot; and their unidentified accomplice. Gurpreet Singh of Kawan village under the Dharamkot police station in Moga, complained to the police that the accused waylaid and assaulted him with weapons and seriously injured him. The IO said a case under Sections 115(2) and 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 191(3), 190 (rioting and unlawful assembly) of the BNS was registered against the accused.

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Woman among 3 drug peddlers held

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a woman for selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating Officer (IO) Indar Mohan said 20 tablets (loose) were recovered from the possession of Paramjit Kaur of Bute Dian Chhana village. The IO said a case under Sections 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against her. Kulwindar Singh of Lattianwal village in Kapurthala was arrested with 3,800 intoxicating capsules and 37 tablets, said Lohian Khas SHO Sukhjindar Singh. The Shahkot police arrested Sunil Kumar of Bajuha Kalan village in Nakodar with 18 intoxicating tablets, said IO Jagtar Singh

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Four held for consuming heroin

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have arrested a person on the charge of consuming heroin. Investigating Officer (IO) Sukhwindar Pal said the accused was identified as Ajay Kumar of Malarri village. The IO said one lighter, silver paper and plastic pipe used for consuming drug were recovered from him. A case under Sections 27/ 61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against accused. The Nurmahal police arrested Ajay Kumar of Cheema Bazar for consuming heroin, said IO Sukhwindar Singh. The Bilga police arrested Harman of Bhode village for consuming heroin, said IO Amandeep Singh. The Shahkot police arrested Gurpreet of Saidpur Jhirri for consuming heroin, said IO Amandeep Singh.