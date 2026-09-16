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Home / Jalandhar / Man duped of Rs 6.86 lakh on promise of sending him to New Zealand

Man duped of Rs 6.86 lakh on promise of sending him to New Zealand

Case registered against Nisha Tanwar, a resident of Sonepat

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:56 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Mehatpur police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly duping a man of Rs 6.86 lakh on the pretext of sending him to New Zealand. According to the police, the case was registered on the complaint of Balkaran Kainth, a resident of Mehatpur.

The complainant alleged that Nisha Tanwar, a resident of Sonepat, had allegedly lured him with the promise of arranging his travel to New Zealand. He alleged that she subsequently took Rs 6.86 lakh from him in connection with the proposed arrangement but failed to fulfil the promise.

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The police registered a case and initiated a preliminary investigation into the allegations. The accused has not been arrested so far.

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