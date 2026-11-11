Man duped of Rs50L in property deal, 2 booked

The Phagwara police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a Jalandhar-based man of Rs 50 lakh in a property transaction involving an agreement to sell and the subsequent alleged sale of the same property to a third party.

The accused have been identified as Manjeet Ram, resident of village Dumeli under Rawalpindi police station and Nachhattar Lal, resident of Hadiabad under Satnampura police station, Phagwara.

According to the complaint, Rajinder Prasad, a resident of Jalandhar, alleged that he had entered into an agreement to purchase a property from the two accused and paid them Rs 50 lakh towards the deal. However, despite receiving the money and executing the agreement, the accused allegedly sold the same property to a third party instead of completing the transaction with him. The complainant alleged that the accused thereby cheated him of Rs 50 lakh.

The matter was examined by the police, and an inquiry report was subsequently received. Following the inquiry, a criminal case was registered against the two named accused under relevant sections relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.