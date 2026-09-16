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Home / Jalandhar / Man end life by suicide

Man end life by suicide

Crime briefs

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:02 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Phillaur: The police have registered a case following death of a man by suicide, with his wife named as the accused in the FIR. The case was registered on the complaint of Virinder Kaur of Lasara village. The accused was identified as Manpreet Kaur, wife of Gulab Singh, originally a resident of Barnala, presently residing at Lasara. The complainant alleged that on September 14, around 7 am, Gulab Singh allegedly took the extreme step after getting distressed following a domestic dispute with his wife. The police initiated a preliminary probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to death of Gulab Singh.

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Man held with 50 gm heroin

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Phagwara: The police have arrested a man after allegedly recovering 50 grams of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Chiranjit Lal, a resident of Mohalla Santokhpura, Phillaur. According to Phillaur DSP Bharat Masih the recovery was made during a police operation in the locality. A case was registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the law and he was taken into custody. Further probe is on to ascertain source of the contraband.

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Man arrested with intoxicating tablets

Phagwara: The Goraya police have arrested a man after allegedly recovering 15 intoxicating tablets from his possession during a patrolling operation. The accused has been identified as Robin Hans, a resident of Indana Klaske village under the Goraya police station. A police party was on patrol near Dussajh Kalan when the accused was intercepted. A search of the accused allegedly led to the recovery of intoxicating tablets. A case was registered against the accused after arresting him.

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Man held with 56 intoxicating tablets

Phagwara: The police have arrested a man after allegedly recovering 56 intoxicating tablets from his possession. The accused has been identified as Gurpreet, alias Gopi, a resident of Nangal Ambian village under the Shahkot police station. A case was registered against the accused in this connection after arresting him.

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