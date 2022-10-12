Man ends life by jumping in front of bus

Jalandhar, October 11
An unidentified man allegedly died by jumping in front of a moving bus on the Nakodar road here on Tuesday evening. The man was crushed under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. The police were trying to identify the deceased and his family members.
The eyewitnesses on the spot, in their statements to police, said the man was standing on the divider and the moment the bus reached near him, he jumped in front of it. The man was dragged by the bus to some distance before he died on the spot.
The police officials said the body was sent to the Civil Hospital, and they have collected the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. The statement of the bus driver has been recorded, who claimed that the man deliberately jumped in front of the bus and died. Meanwhile, no legal proceedings have been started as the cops were yet to identify the deceased.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent
NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution
Union minister Bhupender Yadav chairs meeting