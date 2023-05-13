Man ends life on rail track

Phagwara: A middle-aged man reportedly committed suicide by jumping before the New Delhi-bound Amritsar-Delhi Deluxe Express near Satnampura rail crossing on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Anurag Sharma, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Phagwara. Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbhej Singh said that a suicide note was recovered from the pocket of the deceased which did not hold anyone responsible for this extreme step. However, the GRP in-charge said deep mental stress could be the cause of suicide. The GRP have handed over the body to his family members after a post-mortem examination conducted at the local Civil Hospital. OC
Liquor smuggler in police net
Phagwara: Police have arrested two liquor smugglers and recovered 20 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession last night. The accused were identified as Kuldip Singh, a resident of Miherru Colony and Nitin, a resident of Palahai Gate, Phagwara. Both were nabbed at a check-point. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. OC
2 POs arreste in phagwara
Phagwara: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in two different criminal cases. The arrested accused were identified as Gobinda and Nitin, a resident of Pehchan Nagar, Phagwara. They have been booked under various provisions of the law.
