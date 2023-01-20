Man falls to death

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 19

An elderly person died after falling from the roof of his residence in Hargobind Nagar locality of the town today. The deceased has been identified as Surjit Singh (72).

As per the information, the family members said Surjit Singh was being harassed and mentally tortured by an NRI woman who was demanding money. Ominder Singh, son of the deceased, said that this morning he heard the sound of something falling. When he saw his father had fallen down and was injured, he was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, for treatment but could not survive.