Man found dead, 4 booked for murder

A murder case has been registered after the body of a young man was recovered from a water channel near Madhopur village, three days after he reportedly left his home with an acquaintance to go to the market in the Sadar Phagwara police station area.

The deceased was identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Kotli village in Jalandhar district. Police have arrested one accused and booked four people for murder, according to the police complaint. The accused include Shaukat Ali, alias Noni.

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According to the complaint, Shaukat Ali called Shahrukh on Sept. 24 and said they were going to the market for food and refreshments. Shahrukh left with him but did not return home. When family members questioned Shaukat about his whereabouts, he allegedly gave evasive replies.

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Shahrukh's family later approached police after becoming concerned about his disappearance. His father, Maqsood Din, told police that the family had made efforts to trace him. Police also sought information about Shahrukh's movements and the people who had accompanied him.

On the morning of Sept. 27, the family and police were informed that a body was floating in a behi near Bhakriyan village. The body was carried by the water towards Madhopur, where police recovered it. It was subsequently identified as Shahrukh.

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Police said the circumstances surrounding the death were under investigation. Statements from the complainant, family members and other people connected with the case were being examined.

A murder case was registered at Sadar Phagwara police station on Maqsood Din's complaint. One accused has been arrested, while searches for the remaining accused are ongoing.

The exact cause and circumstances of death will be established through investigation and medico-legal procedures