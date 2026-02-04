Man found dead in women’s bathroom at ESI Hospital

The body of an unidentified young man was found inside a women’s bathroom at the ESI Hospital in Phagwara on Monday, causing concern among hospital staff and visitors. The deceased was later shifted to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, for the post-mortem examination.

According to hospital sources, the bathroom door had remained locked for an extended period, raising suspicion. Vikram, a plumber employed at the hospital, said he climbed over the wall and opened the door from inside. Upon entering, he found the young man lying unconscious on the floor. He was later declared dead.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. Officials are also trying to ascertain how the man gained access to the women’s bathroom and the circumstances leading to his presence there. The cause of death remains unclear at this stage.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Further details are expected after the post-mortem report and completion of preliminary inquiries.