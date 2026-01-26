Man found dead on roadside

A 27-year-old man was found dead on the roadside near Nawan Pind Bhatthe in Kapurthala on Saturday.

However, confusion prevailed over jurisdiction between the City police station and Kotwali police station, resulting in a brief delay in procedural action and shifting of the body.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Singh, a resident of Vilakothi village in Phagwara.

Later, the City police took over the case and shifted the body to the Kapurthala Civil Hospital.

Investigating Officer Harjit Singh said the deceased used to work at a service station. He said Ajit Singh’s father was serving as a Home Guard and was posted at the Police Lines.

The police said further action would be initiated after recording the statements of the family members of the deceased.

The Investigating Officer said the actual cause of death would be determined on the basis of the post-mortem examination and the report would be out anytime soon.