DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man found dead on roadside

Man found dead on roadside

Confusion over police station jurisdiction leads to brief delay in procedural action

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:21 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 27-year-old man was found dead on the roadside near Nawan Pind Bhatthe in Kapurthala on Saturday.

Advertisement

However, confusion prevailed over jurisdiction between the City police station and Kotwali police station, resulting in a brief delay in procedural action and shifting of the body.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Singh, a resident of Vilakothi village in Phagwara.

Advertisement

Later, the City police took over the case and shifted the body to the Kapurthala Civil Hospital.

Investigating Officer Harjit Singh said the deceased used to work at a service station. He said Ajit Singh’s father was serving as a Home Guard and was posted at the Police Lines.

Advertisement

The police said further action would be initiated after recording the statements of the family members of the deceased.

The Investigating Officer said the actual cause of death would be determined on the basis of the post-mortem examination and the report would be out anytime soon.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts