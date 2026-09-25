DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kapurthala village

Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kapurthala village

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:43 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only: Istock
Advertisement

A 38-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a village pond in Nawan Pind Bhathe of Kapurthala after three youths allegedly consumed drugs at a house late at night. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, triggering concern among residents.

According to allegations, after discovering that their companion had died, the two youths allegedly dragged his body and dumped it near the village pond in an attempt to conceal the incident. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh, resident of Nawan Pind Bhathe village.

Advertisement

DSP Sub-Division Sheetal Singh confirmed the incident and said that injury marks had also been found on the body. He added that the exact cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem examination report becomes available.

Advertisement

According to villagers, the three youths had allegedly gathered at a house during the night and consumed drugs before falling asleep. When they reportedly attempted to wake one another the following morning, Hardeep Singh was found dead. The circumstances surrounding his death and the subsequent handling of his body are now being investigated by the police.

On receiving information about the incident, a team from the Kotwali police station reached the spot. ASI Jaswinder Singh, along with other police personnel, questioned the two youths present there, identified as Mukkha and Makkhi. During questioning, the two allegedly admitted to having consumed drugs during the night. The police detained Mukkha at the spot, while Makkhi reportedly managed to escape and remains at large.

Advertisement

During the investigation, it also emerged that Hardeep Singh’s parents had died earlier. He was reportedly struggling with drug addiction, while his wife had also left him. He had no children, according to the information gathered during the preliminary inquiry. The police took possession of the body and shifted it to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala for a post-mortem examination.

Statements of the deceased’s uncle are being recorded as part of the investigation. Officials said that further action would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem findings and other evidence collected during the probe.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts