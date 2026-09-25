Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kapurthala village

A 38-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a village pond in Nawan Pind Bhathe of Kapurthala after three youths allegedly consumed drugs at a house late at night. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, triggering concern among residents.

According to allegations, after discovering that their companion had died, the two youths allegedly dragged his body and dumped it near the village pond in an attempt to conceal the incident. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh, resident of Nawan Pind Bhathe village.

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DSP Sub-Division Sheetal Singh confirmed the incident and said that injury marks had also been found on the body. He added that the exact cause of death would be established only after the post-mortem examination report becomes available.

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According to villagers, the three youths had allegedly gathered at a house during the night and consumed drugs before falling asleep. When they reportedly attempted to wake one another the following morning, Hardeep Singh was found dead. The circumstances surrounding his death and the subsequent handling of his body are now being investigated by the police.

On receiving information about the incident, a team from the Kotwali police station reached the spot. ASI Jaswinder Singh, along with other police personnel, questioned the two youths present there, identified as Mukkha and Makkhi. During questioning, the two allegedly admitted to having consumed drugs during the night. The police detained Mukkha at the spot, while Makkhi reportedly managed to escape and remains at large.

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During the investigation, it also emerged that Hardeep Singh’s parents had died earlier. He was reportedly struggling with drug addiction, while his wife had also left him. He had no children, according to the information gathered during the preliminary inquiry. The police took possession of the body and shifted it to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala for a post-mortem examination.

Statements of the deceased’s uncle are being recorded as part of the investigation. Officials said that further action would be taken on the basis of the post-mortem findings and other evidence collected during the probe.