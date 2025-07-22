Man found hanging near cremation ground; wife, lover booked

A man was found hanging from a tree near a cremation ground in Dhariwal Dona village, Kapurthala, with the police booking his wife and four others for abetment to suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar. According to the police, the incident came to light earlier this week and a post-mortem examination was conducted before the body was handed over to the family. Initial findings and a complaint lodged by Ajay’s mother Surinder Kaur suggest a disturbing story of domestic discord and extramarital involvement.

Surinder Kaur told the police that her son had been married to Sandeep Kaur for 12 years and the couple had two children. Ajay had been working in Dubai to support his family, regularly sending money home. However, during his absence, his wife allegedly developed an illicit relationship with Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of the same village.

According to the complaint, after Ajay returned from Dubai and confronted his wife, she began threatening him and eventually started living with her lover. Surinder Kaur has alleged that the harassment and betrayal deeply disturbed Ajay, eventually pushing him to take the extreme step.

Based on her statement, the police have registered a case against Sandeep Kaur, Sukhwinder Singh, and three others.

No arrests have been made so far.