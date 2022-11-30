Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur November 29

A court in Hoshiarpur has convicted the accused of raping the minor daughter of his live-in partner and sentenced him to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on him. The failure to pay the fine will result in additional imprisonment of 6 months.

According to the information received, Kamlesh Rani, alias Anita, a resident of Ema Mangat village of Mukerian, had complained to the police in this regard in July 2020. The complainant is the sister of the accused.

The complainant told the police that a woman, who was living in a live-in with her elder brother Rajesh Kumar for three years, told her that her 15-year-old daughter was allegedly raped by Rajesh. After receiving the information, the police took quick action and took the victim to the hospital for medical treatment, arrested the accused and produced him in the court. While hearing the case, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Anjana convicted the accused and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment.