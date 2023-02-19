Man gets 10-yr jail term

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 18

The Fast Track Court of Additional Sessions Judge Anjana, after hearing the case of the physical exploitation of a Class 10 minor girl, has sentenced the culprit to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on him.

According to the information received, the victim had complained on August 24, 2021, to the woman police officer Kamlesh Kumari, in-charge of the traffic education cell, police line, Hoshiarpur. In the complaint, she had told her that she studied in class 10 and Yashdeep, a resident of Mohalla Ravidas Nagar, used to come to her house to deliver milk. She said that on August 22, Yashdeep told her that Aman Loi, a resident of Mohalla Ravidas Nagar, Hoshiarpur, wanted to talk to her.

She agreed to talk to Aman. The victim said the accused, Aman Loi, said to her that he wanted to talk to her alone. So on the following day, she met Aman Loi and took her to a palace on the Chandigarh Road. According to the victim, the accused — Aman Loi — physically abused her after making her consume some intoxicant. The victim said the accused, Aman, also threatened to kill her. Based on the statement of the victim, the police had registered a case against the accused and arrested him. After completion of the hearing of the case, the court convicted the culprit, and he was sentenced to imprisonment.